Pune Man Arrested For Impersonating Policeman To Resolve Girlfriend's Dismissal From Navi Mumbai Hotel |

A Pune resident has been arrested for impersonating a policeman in his attempts to get the dismissal of his girlfriend from a Navi Mumbai hotel revoked, an official said on Friday.

Accused Salman Tajmuddin Mulani was apprehended by the Panvel Town police on the night of March 27 after he got into a confrontation with the manager of a hotel in Kolkhe area, he said.

Donning a "khaki uniform", Mulani (31) accused the hotel manager of "unjustly" dismissing his girlfriend and demanded her reinstatement, the official said. But the alert hotel manager called the police, who arrested Mulani.

The accused hails from Chakan in Pune and runs a chicken shop, he said.

Nitin Thackeray, senior inspector of Panvel Town police station, said they are trying to ascertain if Mulani has previously impersonated a police officer and cheated others.

This comes months after, a foreigner who had come to India for medical treatment fell victim to a robbery in Pune's Kondhwa area, where an individual impersonating a police officer stole four thousand US dollars from him.

This amount is equivalent to Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand in Indian currency. The victim, identified as Abdul Fatah Saleh Mohsen, is a 48-year-old resident of Kausar Bagh in Pune and originally hails from Yemen.

Abdul reported the incident to the Kondhwa Police Station. The imposter had approached him, posed as a police officer, and engaged him in Arabic conversation before fleeing with the money. The investigation is currently being handled by Assistant Police Inspector Shinde.