Pune: Man Arrested For Acid Threats In Unrequited Love Case |

The Sinhagad Road police arrested a 20-year-old youth issuing acid attack threats fueled by unrequited love towards a college girl, an official informed on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Tukaram Karnik (20).

The victim, residing in Dattanagar, Katraj, filed a complaint with the Sinhagad Road police station, highlighting Karnik's persistent harassment over the past few months. The complainant, a young woman, had been subjected to Karnik's unwarranted advances, and he resorted to threatening her with acid if she rejected his feelings. Karnik's distressing behavior extended to following her to college and defaming her on social media by using her photograph.

Alarmed by the gravity of the situation, the girl promptly reported Karnik's actions to the police. Police Sub-Inspector Shivaji Bunge is currently conducting an investigation into this distressing case of harassment and threats.

'Jilted lovers' in Pune

This comes months after, In June, a jilted man attacked his female friend with a sickle after she repeatedly spurned his advances. The incident took place on a busy road near Sadashiv Peth, barely a stone's throw away from the Perugate Police outpost.

This incident followed a tragic case involving Darshana Pawar, who achieved the third rank in the MPSC Forest Services exam. Pawar was killed by Rahul Handore at the Rajgad Fort. Handore had proposed marriage to Pawar, but she rejected his advances. Subsequently, on June 12, Handore lured her to the Rajgad Fort area, where he killed her.