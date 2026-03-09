Pune Man Arrested After ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Video Goes Viral; Police Probe When Incident Occurred | WATCH

Pune Man Arrested After ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Video Goes Viral; Police Probe When Incident Occurred | Video Screegrab

Pune: A man from Pune has been arrested after a video purportedly showing him shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” went viral on social media, police said on Sunday. The arrest came after the clip sparked anger in the Parvati area and led to protests by local groups demanding action.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused has been identified as Aman Mulla, a resident of Janta Vasahat near Parvati Hill. According to police, he works as an electrician and was reportedly carrying out electrical work in a flat when the incident captured in the video took place.

In the viral clip, Mulla is allegedly heard saying “Pakistan Zindabad” while talking to a friend. The friend, identified as Abhishek Mohol, can be heard objecting and asking him to instead say “Hindustan Zindabad". However, Mulla reportedly refuses in the video. The clip quickly spread on social media and triggered strong reactions online.

Soon after the video surfaced, members of Hindutva organisations gathered outside the Parvati Police Station and staged a protest. They demanded that the police register a case and take strict action against the man.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner To Present Draft Budget For 2026–27 Today

Police later registered an offence against Mulla under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and took him into custody. Senior Inspector Rajendra Sahane from Parvati Police Station confirmed the arrest and said further investigation is underway.

Police are also trying to determine when exactly the video was recorded and the circumstances under which the alleged remarks were made.

Earlier, residents from the Parvati area had also submitted a formal complaint to the police. In the complaint, they alleged that raising slogans in support of another country could disturb communal harmony and hurt public sentiments.

Officials said the matter is currently under investigation, and further legal action will depend on the findings of the probe. Meanwhile, police have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information on social media.

(With Inputs From PTI)