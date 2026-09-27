Pune Man Allegedly Strangled By Friends, Body Dumped In Beed; 2 Arrested | Representational Image

Beed (Maharashtra), Sep 27: Two men allegedly strangled a Pune-based friend to death, transported the body in a four-wheeler and dumped it on a hill in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

Motive behind killing unclear

The motive behind the killing was not yet clear, they said, adding that the two accused have been arrested.

The accused visited the house of Abhishek Namdev Karkambe (23) at Shikrapur in Pune district, took him along on the pretext of an outing and then allegedly strangled him to death, a police official said.

Body dumped in Beed

They then transported the body in a four-wheeler to Ashti tehsil in Beed, located about 200 km from Pune, and tossed it into the dense shrubs lining Kanifnath Ghat along the Beed-Ahilyanagar state highway before fleeing, he said.

When Abhishek failed to return home, his father confronted the friends, who gave evasive and misleading answers.

Police recover unidentified body

On Friday morning, the Ambhora police in Beed were alerted about an unidentified body spotted in Kanifnath Ghat. A police team then rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, the official said.

The body was kept at the Kada Primary Health Centre while police circulated photographs on social media to establish his identity.

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Accused arrested in case

After the deceased was identified as Abhishek from Shikrapur, his father lodged a complaint on Saturday, following which the police arrested the victim's two friends and registered an FIR against them, the official said.

The police were conducting a probe to ascertain the reason behind the killing, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)