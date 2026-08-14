Pune: Major Tragedy Averted As PMPML Bus Rams Into 4–5 Vehicles At Katraj Chowk |VIDEO

Pune: Major Tragedy Averted As PMPML Bus Rams Into 4–5 Vehicles At Katraj Chowk | AI - Representative

Pune: A major accident was narrowly avoided at Katraj Chowk after a PMPML bus allegedly suffered brake failure and rammed into four to five vehicles on the road on Thursday. A few people sustained minor injuries in the collision, while several vehicles were damaged.

According to preliminary information, the bus driver reportedly lost control after the brakes failed. The bus then collided with vehicles travelling on the busy road. The impact caused panic among motorists and pedestrians in the area.

Traffic police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. The damaged vehicles were removed from the road and traffic movement was brought under control. The incident caused congestion in the area for some time.

Although the collision resulted in minor injuries and damage to vehicles, the incident could have had much more serious consequences given the heavy movement of vehicles and pedestrians at Katraj Chowk. A bus losing control on a busy road poses a serious risk to passengers as well as other road users.

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The accident has once again raised questions over the maintenance and safety checks of government-operated vehicles. PMPML buses carry thousands of passengers every day and operate across some of Pune's busiest roads. Any mechanical failure in such vehicles can put several lives at risk.

The incident has also raised concerns over whether buses are being inspected regularly and whether critical components such as brakes, tyres and other safety systems are properly checked before vehicles are allowed to operate.

While mechanical failures can sometimes occur without warning, regular servicing and timely safety inspections are essential to reduce such risks. Authorities will now need to ascertain whether the bus had undergone its mandatory checks and maintenance before the accident.

The incident highlights the need for strict monitoring of public transport vehicles to ensure they are safe not only for passengers but also for motorists, pedestrians and other road users.