Pune: Major Traffic Relief Ahead as PMC Approves ₹73.52-Crore Shivajinagar Flyover Project | Pinterest (Representative Pic)

Pune: In a major step towards easing chronic traffic congestion in Shivajinagar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the construction of a flyover and grade separator between Sakhar Sankul and the Old Pune-Mumbai Road. The Standing Committee has granted final approval for the Rs 73.52-crore project, which is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The project aims to decongest one of Pune's busiest traffic corridors, where motorists travelling from Ganeshkhind Road towards Shivajinagar regularly face long delays, particularly at the Agricultural College stretch, Simla Office Chowk, the Sancheti Hospital junction, and the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) intersection.

Heavy traffic at these junctions often spills over to adjoining roads, creating bottlenecks across the Shivajinagar area. To address the issue, PMC's Special Projects Department has planned the construction of the flyover along with a grade separator between Sakhar Sankul and the Old Pune-Mumbai Road.

The civic body has already initiated the necessary procedures for the execution of the project following the approval of the expenditure.

Speaking of the decision, PMC Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said, "The traffic situation in Shivajinagar has been worsening day by day. To resolve this persistent congestion, a flyover and grade separator will be constructed between Sakhar Sankul and the Old Pune-Mumbai Road. The Standing Committee has approved an expenditure of Rs 73.52 crore for the project."

Once completed, the infrastructure is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in Shivajinagar, reduce travel time for commuters, and ease pressure on key arterial roads connecting Ganeshkhind Road, the Pune University area, and central Pune. The project is also expected to enhance connectivity and streamline vehicular movement through one of the city's most congested junctions.