Pune: Major Relief Ahead As Khambatki Ghat Tunnel Project On Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Reaches Final Stage | Sourced

Pune: The long-troubled Khambatki Ghat stretch on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway is set for a major upgrade, as a new six-lane twin-tube tunnel nears completion, officials announced on Wednesday. Trial runs have already started in one of the tunnels, marking a key step before the project opens to the public.

The project is being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on NH-48. Officials said the work is about 86% complete. The tunnel is likely to open in the first half of 2026. It aims to replace a route known for heavy traffic and frequent accidents with a safer and smoother option.

As part of testing, one tunnel has been opened for limited vehicular movement. Commuters using the route have reported a better driving experience. They said the tunnel has bright lighting, CCTV cameras, wider lanes, reflectors, and clear emergency systems. These features have improved both safety and comfort.

For many years, the Khambatki Ghat has been a difficult stretch on the busy Mumbai–Pune–Bengaluru corridor. Earlier, vehicles used a narrow two-lane tunnel in one direction. In the other direction, they had to pass through an 8-kilometre winding ghat road.

This often led to traffic jams, especially during peak hours. Even small incidents could cause delays of 15 to 20 minutes or more.

Ghat Time To Reduce By 10 Minutes…

The new tunnel is expected to reduce travel time through the ghat to just 5 to 10 minutes. This will help ease congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow. Regular commuters say the change has already made daily travel faster and safer during trial use.

The upgrade is also expected to boost tourism and help local communities. The Khambatki Ghat connects important cities such as Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Belagavi. It also provides access to popular tourist spots such as Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar, and the Kaas Plateau.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the twin-tube tunnel will have three lanes in each direction. It is expected to reduce accidents, save fuel, and lower vehicle damage. Officials said the improved corridor will strengthen connectivity, support tourism, and aid regional economic growth.