Pune: Major Fire Erupts On Terrace Of Ramesh Dyeing Building In Sadashiv Peth | VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: A massive blaze broke out in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth on Tuesday morning. According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, the fire originated on the terrace of the Ramesh Dyeing building in the Sadashiv Peth area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Four fire tenders from the PMC Fire Department have reached the spot, and efforts to extinguish the flames are currently underway.

As the area is densely populated with narrow lanes, fire officials are facing difficulty accessing the site and swiftly bringing the blaze under control.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.