Pune: Major Fire Erupts On Terrace Of Ramesh Dyeing Building In Sadashiv Peth | VIDEOS

Pune: A massive blaze broke out in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth on Tuesday morning. According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, the fire originated on the terrace of the Ramesh Dyeing building in the Sadashiv Peth area.
Four fire tenders from the PMC Fire Department have reached the spot, and efforts to extinguish the flames are currently underway.
As the area is densely populated with narrow lanes, fire officials are facing difficulty accessing the site and swiftly bringing the blaze under control.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Correction Window Starts At natboard.edu.in; Check Editable Items Here
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly
'Angle No Woman Needs To Be Photographed From': Hardik Pandya Slams Paps Over Clicking 'Private Moment' Of GF Mahieka Sharma
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli