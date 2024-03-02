Pune: Maj Gen B Nambiar Assumes Role As Commandant Of Command Hospital |

Maj Gen B Nambiar, an alumnus of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, has been appointed as the Commandant of the Command Hospital in Pune. Specialising in anaesthesiology, Nambiar brings a wealth of experience in both clinical and administrative domains, as highlighted by the Southern Command in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Maj Gen B Nambiar, SM, VSM assumed the appointment of Commandant of #CommandHospital, #Pune.

The Gen Officer is an alumnus of #AFMC, Pune & is a specialist in Anaesthesiology

He brings with him a vast & rich professional experience spread over the clinical & administrative domain pic.twitter.com/WIfvgX1Rtf — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) March 1, 2024

Established in 1869, the Command Hospital, initially known as the British Military Hospital in Wanowrie, was one of three military hospitals established around Pune (formerly Poona) in the same year. Its primary purpose was to cater to the healthcare needs of the British troops stationed in the area as part of the station hospital system. The other two hospitals established nearby were located at Dinkirk Lines (now Khadki) and Ghorpadi Lines, according to information provided on the AFMC website.