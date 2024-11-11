Pune: Mahayuti Indulging In Corruption, Propagating Distorted History, Says NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule | X/@supriya_sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President Supriya Sule on Monday claimed the ruling Mahayuti was steeped in corruption and accused them of insulting Maharashtra's icons and propagating "distorted" history.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Sule said, "In the last elections, issues like corruption were raised by them. Today they are not doing anything because they are completely engulfed in corruption and the BJP and its allies do not have anything to talk against us."

On the Mahayuti's claims that the opposition MVA has copied the ruling alliance's schemes like Ladki Bahin and put them in its manifesto, Sule said it was the Congress and NCP (undivided) which provided the biggest loan waiver to farmers during their tenure in power.

Asked about the MVA's opponents raising the issue of "urban Naxals" and a "red book" of the Constitution displayed by some Congress leaders in their campaign, Sule claimed the BJP's mentality is anti-women.

Their "motormouths" keep on insulting icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, she alleged.

"The BJP and its alliance partners have been insulting all these icons and propagating distorted history," Sule charged.

She also claimed some BJP MPs were threatening women in Kolhapur and added that the opposition would go to court and also complain to the Election Commission.

Asked about the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir) being raised by the BJP in the state polls campaign, Sule said they do not have any agenda and have nothing to show.

Earlier on Saturday, Sule accused the BJP-led government of misusing probe agencies against opposition leaders, saying that anyone facing allegations or charges who joins the BJP is cleared of all cases.

"I have been seeing ICE for two years. ICE means income tax, CBI, and ED. The way those in opposition are targeted by these agencies, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, by an invisible power, is wrong. The agencies are not bad, and the people working there are good. The problem is with the invisible power. 95% of the cases target the opposition, and if that person joins the BJP, all is forgiven," she said.