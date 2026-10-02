Pune: Mahatma Gandhi's Message Of Peace Highlighted At MIT-WPU | Sourced

Pune: “The entire world is witnessing unrest under the shadow of war. At such a time, it is a matter of pride for every Indian that Gandhi Jayanti is observed across the world as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. Truth, non-violence and Satyagraha were the core principles given to humanity by Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi’s Satyagraha was for the welfare of the entire humanity,” said senior Gandhian thinker Dr Ulhasdada Pawar.

He was speaking as the chief guest at ‘Smaran Mahamanavanche’, organised at Sant Dnyaneshwar Mandap by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), MAEER’s MIT Education Group and the Department of Peace to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The programme was presided over by Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President of MAEER’s MIT World Peace University.

Pawar said Gandhi worked towards eradicating untouchability and promoted equal respect for all religions and Hindu-Muslim unity. He said Shastri, a disciple of Gandhi, served the nation with peace, humility and commitment to his principles.

Prof Dr Karad said truth, non-violence and peace were fundamental principles of human life and that the world needed Gandhi’s message of peace and universal humanity amid the prevailing global tensions.

Registrar Prof Ganesh Pokale, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Milind Pande and other dignitaries were present.