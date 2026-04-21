Pune: Maharashtra May Face Irregular Rainfall Or Drought-Like Situations, Says Minister Dattatray Bharne

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Pune: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said the state is fully prepared for the Kharif 2026 season, with sufficient stock of seeds and fertilisers and contingency plans in place due to possible uneven rainfall.

Speaking after a state-level Kharif planning workshop, Bharne said around 145.20 lakh hectares are expected to be brought under cultivation this season. He added that the total seed requirement is estimated at 20.17 lakh quintals, while 28.05 lakh quintals -- about 139% of the requirement -- are already available.

The minister said a fertiliser quota of 48.80 lakh tonnes has been approved for Maharashtra, of which 25.17 lakh tonnes are currently in stock. He assured us that there will be no shortage of seeds or fertilisers for farmers. He also said the state is in touch with the Centre to meet any additional demand.

Citing the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, Bharne said rainfall this year is expected to be around 92% of the long-term average. However, he warned that due to possible El Niño conditions, some regions may face irregular rainfall or mild drought-like situations. He said the Agriculture Department has started taking precautionary measures accordingly.

On farmer relief, Bharne said the state government aims to provide loan waivers by June 30. He said the process of collecting data and finalising eligibility criteria is in its final stage.

Crop Damages…

The minister also reviewed the impact of recent crop damage. He said crops over 105.88 lakh hectares belonging to 1.36 crore farmers have been affected by natural calamities since February 2024. A compensation package of Rs 20,196 crore has been approved for these losses.

He added that unseasonal rains in March and April damaged crops on 2.15 lakh hectares. Government orders for compensation have been issued, and fresh damage assessments for rainfall in the past week are currently underway.

Bharne said the department has issued clear instructions to ensure the timely supply of inputs and better preparedness so that farmers do not face difficulties during the upcoming sowing season.