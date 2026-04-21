Maharashtra Sets Kharif Sowing Target Of 145.20 Lakh Hectares For 2026-27 As IMD Predicts Only 92% Of Normal Rainfall |

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne announced that the state has set a sowing target of 145.20 lakh hectares for the Kharif season 2026–27, covering key crops such as soybean, paddy, maize, tur, urad, cotton and sugarcane.

Addressing a state-level review meeting and workshop in Pune, Bharne said that as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the state is likely to receive only about 92% of the long-term average rainfall this year. He cautioned that the prevailing El Niño conditions may lead to erratic rainfall and possible drought-like situations in some regions.

The workshop, held at the SARATHI auditorium in Shivajinagar, reviewed preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season. Bharne said the state government and agriculture department are in “active mode” to tackle potential challenges arising from below-normal rainfall.

He informed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar loan waiver scheme in the state budget, and the process of collecting farmer data and finalising eligibility criteria is in its final stages. The loan waiver is expected to be implemented by June 30.

Adequate seeds and fertilisers available

The minister said that against a requirement of 20.17 lakh quintals of seeds, the state has already ensured availability of 28.05 lakh quintals (139%). Similarly, for Kharif 2026, Maharashtra has been allocated 48.80 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers, out of which 25.17 lakh metric tonnes are already available.

“This ensures that farmers will not face shortages of seeds or fertilisers during the season,” Bharne said, adding that further communication with the Centre is ongoing to meet any additional demand.

Focus on climate-resilient farming

Given the of irregular rainfall, the agriculture department will emphasise climate-resilient practices such as use of drought-tolerant seeds, contour sowing, BBF (Broad Bed Furrow) techniques, farm ponds, mulching, organic fertilisers and water-efficient irrigation systems.

The government is also promoting weather-based advisory and modern agricultural practices through digital platforms like the ‘Mahakrishi’ app and other social media channels to ensure timely guidance reaches farmers.

Crop loss compensation

Bharne revealed that since February 2025, natural calamities have affected crops over 105.88 lakh hectares, impacting around 136.28 lakh farmers. The state has approved ₹20,196 crore as compensation for these losses.

He added that recent unseasonal rains in March and April have damaged crops across 2.15 lakh hectares. Compensation orders have been issued, and crop damage assessments (panchnamas) for the latest rainfall are currently underway.

During the press interaction, Bharne addressed queries related to farm loan waivers. To clarify doubts, he directly contacted a district cooperative bank official over the phone and shared real-time information with journalists, ensuring transparency on the issue.

Senior officials, agriculture scientists, university representatives and district-level agriculture officers were present at the workshop.

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