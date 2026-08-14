Pune: MahaMetro, PMC Review Metro Expansion Plans For Vadgaon Sheri |

Pune: A joint review meeting of MahaMetro and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was held at Pune Metro Bhavan to discuss proposed metro projects in the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency, including the proposed Ramwadi–Vitthalwadi metro corridor.

The meeting was held in the presence of Vadgaon Sheri MLA Bapusaheb Pathare. Discussions focused on the proposed metro corridors and the progress and planning of various Pune Metro projects in the constituency.

MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar (IAS) briefed the participants on the city's ongoing and proposed metro projects. He also shared details about the proposed corridors and their planning.

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The proposed Ramwadi–Vitthalwadi corridor was among the key projects discussed during the meeting. The project is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity in the eastern parts of Pune and provide an additional metro link for residents of the Vadgaon Sheri area.

MahaMetro Director (Operations) Atul Gadgil, Corporator Surendra Pathare and officials and staff from MahaMetro, PMC and the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) were also present.

The meeting is expected to help improve coordination between the agencies involved and facilitate further planning of the proposed metro projects in the area.