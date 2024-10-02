 Pune: Lt Gen Shrinjay Pratap Singh Assumes Charge As Chief Of Staff Of Southern Command
Earlier on Monday, Lt Gen Manjit Kumar relinquished charge as Chief of Staff of the Southern Command upon his superannuation after 38 years of service

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Lt Gen Shrinjay Pratap Singh Assumes Charge As Chief Of Staff Of Southern Command | Sourced

Lieutenant General Shrinjay Pratap Singh has assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Southern Command.

"An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the General Officer is a second-generation officer who was commissioned into the Infantry on June 10, 1989. He has served in diverse terrains and operational areas, having commanded an Infantry Battalion in the Semi-Desert Sector, a Brigade in Counter-Insurgency/Counter-Terrorist operations in the Valley, a Division on the Northern borders, and a Corps on the Western front in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. For his exemplary leadership as Brigade Commander, he was conferred the Yudh Seva Medal," a Southern Command press release stated.

"He made it to the competitive list of the Defence Staff Selection Course, attended the Higher Command Course at the Army War College, Mhow, and the National Defence College Course at the Army War College, Carlisle, USA. He holds a Master's degree from Madras University, Chennai, an MPhil degree from Devi Ahilya University, Indore, and a Master's in Strategic Studies from the Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, PA, USA. He has also served in various staff appointments, including the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel (General Staff) of an Infantry Division in the Valley, and as Brigadier General Staff at Headquarters 15 Corps," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Lt Gen Manjit Kumar relinquished charge as Chief of Staff of the Southern Command upon his superannuation after 38 years of service.

