Pune: Low Turnout In Baramati Bypoll Triggers Review By Parth Pawar | Sourced

Pune: A sharp drop in voter turnout in the recent Baramati Assembly by-election has triggered concern in Baramati’s political circles, prompting Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar to review the performance of party workers and local leaders.

At a meeting held at his ‘Sahayog’ residence in Baramati, Parth Pawar interacted with party office bearers, corporators, and booth-level committee members. He praised those who worked actively during the campaign but warned inactive members to improve their performance.

Parth Pawar, along with Jay Pawar, had overseen campaign planning from the start of the by-election. However, the significant fall in voter turnout led to this internal review to understand the reasons behind the decline.

According to official figures, voter turnout dropped from 71.57% in the 2024 Assembly elections to 58.27% in the April 2026 by-election. The number of voters fell from 2,72,408 in 2024 to 2,24,087 this time, marking a decrease of 48,321 votes, or 13.3%.

The low turnout has raised questions, especially as there was no strong opposition candidate and the ruling Mahayuti alliance had extended support in the constituency. Party leaders viewed the decline as a serious issue that needed immediate attention.

Extreme Heat, Among Other Reasons…

During the meeting, some local leaders pointed to extreme summer heat and the absence of outstation voters as key reasons for reduced participation. At the same time, internal differences and factionalism in certain areas also came to the surface.

Parth Pawar stressed the need for unity and a stronger grassroots organisation. He indicated that changes could be made in both committees that did not perform well and said the focus would now shift to strengthening the party structure.

Despite the lower turnout, there is growing curiosity around the final results. With 2,24,087 votes cast, there is speculation that the winning candidate from the Mahayuti alliance could still secure a significant margin, drawing attention from across the state.