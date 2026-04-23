Pune: Baramati Bypoll Sees 40.36% Turnout by 3 PM, Over 1.55 Lakh Votes Cast |

Pune: Voter turnout in the Baramati Assembly by-election reached 40.36% by 3:00 PM on 23rd April, according to official data released by election authorities.

The polling progress abstract for the 201-Baramati constituency shows that out of a total 3,84,579 registered voters, as many as 1,55,199 people had cast their votes by mid-afternoon.

This includes 1,93,871 male voters, 1,90,684 female voters, and 24 third-gender voters on the electoral rolls.

The steady rise in turnout reflects consistent voter participation throughout the day. In the early hours, only 8.01% turnout was recorded between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM, with 30,798 votes cast.

This increased to 20.59% by 11:00 AM with 79,178 voters and further climbed to 31.91% by 1:00 PM, when 1,22,737 people had voted.

Officials said the polling trend shows gradual momentum as the day progresses, with more voters stepping out in the later hours.

The bypoll is being held in Baramati following the death of senior leader Ajit Pawar. The election is being closely watched due to its political significance and the involvement of the influential Pawar family.

The turnout data has been officially certified by Assistant Returning Officer Swapnil Rawade, with earlier reports in the day signed by Returning Officer Uttam Dighe. Authorities are continuing to monitor polling across booths in the constituency.

Read Also Baramati Bypoll Sees 20.59% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

Who are the candidates?

A by-election to the Baramati Assembly seat in the Pune district was necessitated by the death of then Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28.

His wife, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar, and 22 other candidates are in the fray.

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar has urged voters to support her as a tribute to her late husband.

There is no candidate in the fray from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against Sunetra Pawar. The Congress had fielded Akash More against Sunetra Pawar but withdrew his candidature at the last moment.