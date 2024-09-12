Pune: Loud Music Played During Festivities Irks Residents; Organisers Flout Guidelines |

Pune residents have expressed concern over noise pollution as festivals continue. Large parts of Pune, mainly the Peth areas, contribute to noise pollution due to the ongoing Ganapati celebrations. Frustrated residents are urging authorities to take effective measures against those flouting norms.

A police official stated that police units across the city have been equipped with sound level meters, provided by the state police headquarters, and distributed to individual police stations. During events where noise pollution violations are likely, these meters are used to record noise levels.

Additionally, this Ganesh festival, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has set up teams with sound level meters to monitor noise levels at 200 sites where prominent Ganesh mandals are located.

Residents speak up

Shweta Sharam, a Kalyani Nagar resident, pointed out, “As a resident, I find the constant barrage of loud noise deeply troubling. It affects our health, causing stress and sleep disturbances. Our culture emphasises peaceful, contemplative practices like reciting the Aarti. We don’t need loudspeakers to connect with our spirituality or express our devotion. The true essence of these rituals lies in their serene and personal nature, not in amplified sound. Our well-being and cultural integrity must maintain a quiet and respectful environment.”

Anuja Bali, a resident of Pashan, said, “Since the start of the festivity, there has been a full blast of ugly music going on next to Medipoint Sanjivani Hospital in Aundh. I don’t understand the reasoning or need behind these noisy celebrations. The Ganpati festival was started to unite the people, but these days you don’t see any religious sentiments associated with it. Instead, you hear all kinds of cheap loud music. The meters put to measure the noise levels are there, but still, in the city area, we hear the noise.”

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, the noise level in residential areas is set at 55 decibels during the daytime, while at night it is limited to 45 decibels. In commercial areas, the limit is set at 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night. For silence zones, it is up to 50 dB during the day and 40 dB at night. PMC Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale has issued a notice regarding the Ganeshotsav celebrations, urging citizens and organizers to follow the rules. However, mandals and devotees do not seem to care.