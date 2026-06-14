Pune Loses 40% Water To Leakages; Some Areas Use 295 Litres Per Person Daily As PMC Chief Pushes Smart Meters | AI

Pune, Jun 14: Concerns were raised about serious challenges to environmental sustainability and water security, including inequitable consumption and leakages, at a Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) event in Pune on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said cities can no longer afford inefficient water management practices and must adopt smart technologies to improve efficiency, transparency and discipline in water usage.

"Technology brings efficiency, transparency and discipline in the system. The use of smart water meters can help curb wastage and encourage responsible consumption," he said.

The commissioner said some areas in Pune consume as much as 295 litres of water per person per day. He also noted that the city loses nearly 40 per cent of its water due to leakages and inefficient management, while resistance to water metering continues among citizens.

Referring to Pune's rapid urbanisation, Ram said the city's average Floor Space Index (FSI) has increased from 1.5 in 2020 to 4.5 in recent years, indicating a sharp rise in construction activity and pressure on civic infrastructure.

"It is not only about population growth. High-rise buildings and large developments increase pressure on water resources and urban systems," he said.

Ram underlined the interconnected nature of water management, saying villages, cities and hill regions form part of a single ecosystem and that unchecked concretisation threatens groundwater recharge and long-term water security.

The commissioner said PMC has earmarked Rs 60 crore for environmental initiatives aimed at rejuvenating the Mula-Mutha river system and is implementing projects to improve water quality.

He said sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 1,100 MLD are expected to be completed by October this year, enabling the city to showcase cleaner river water by year-end.

Speaking on riverfront development, Ram said the project design approved by CWPRS ensures that the river's natural cross-section and flow are not adversely affected.

He also called for greater collaboration between CWPRS and civic bodies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)