Rohan Raje, Gaurav Jathar Handed One Match Ban, Fined ₹10,000 After T20 Mumbai League Final Fight At Wankhede

T20 Mumbai League have imposed one-match suspensions and fines of ₹10,000 each on Rohan Raje of the Maratha Royals and Gaurav Jathar of Arcs Andheri. The disciplinary action comes after the two players were involved in a heated exchange that escalated into a brief brawl during Saturday's high-intensity title clash.

The flashpoint reportedly occurred following the dismissal of Gaurav Jathar, with emotions running high as the pressure of the final reached its peak. Players could be seen exchanging words near the boundary line and dugout area, while officials and teammates rushed in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

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Videos of the incident quickly began circulating on social media, drawing widespread attention from cricket fans. Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube Dube was then seen stepping in as tensions boiled over, attempting to separate those involved and restore order near the dugout. His intervention helped defuse the situation before it could develop into a larger altercation, with teammates and support staff also joining efforts to calm tempers.

MSC Maratha Royals successfully defended their T20 Mumbai title, defeating ARCS Andheri by eight runs in a thrilling T20 Mumbai League 2026 final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The victory helped Maratha Royals lift the trophy for the second consecutive season and cement their place as one of the tournament's strongest teams.

Batting first, MSC Maratha Royals posted 154/5 in their 20 overs. Chinmay Rajesh Sutar led the innings with a crucial 61 off 52 balls, while captain Siddhesh Lad contributed 33 from 25 deliveries. Aryan Patni added 17 at the top, helping the Royals recover after a few early wickets. For ARCS Andheri, Arjun Tendulkar was the standout bowler, claiming two wickets, including the dismissals of Sachin Madhukar Yadav and Ayaz Khan.