Pune: Lokmanya Nagar Residents To Hold 'Bell-Ringing Protest' On Dec 11 Over Redevelopment Impasse |

Pune: The issue of Lokmanya Nagar’s redevelopment is still stuck in a deadlock, and with the government failing to take any concrete decision that meets the expectations of the citizens, the spark of struggle has been ignited once again.

For the past four months, various protests have been organised to draw the government’s attention. Despite large participation from residents and their efforts to make their voices heard, the problem remains unresolved. Hence, the Lokmanya Nagar Bachav Kruti Samiti has announced that it will take to the streets in an even stronger manner.

For this purpose, a ‘Ghantanad Andolan’ (bell-ringing protest) will be held on Thursday, 11 December 2025 at 5 pm at Datta Mandir Chowk. Citizens have been urged to gather in large numbers, carrying bells, plates, vessels, or any object that can create a loud sound.

“For our homes, for our rights, for our future — the time has come to raise our voice louder,” is the message conveyed by the committee. Whether it was the issue of Jain Hostel in Pune or the ‘Kabutarkhana’ in Mumbai, whenever people raised their voices strongly, the government had to take decisions. Lokmanya Nagar is now intensifying its struggle along the same path.

The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature began in Nagpur on 8 December. The committee is making every possible effort to ensure that the issue of Lokmanya Nagar is highlighted effectively during this session. The ‘Ghantanad Andolan’ at Datta Mandir Chowk is expected to become the decisive step that will lend statewide strength to this voice.

After the agitation, a blackout will be observed throughout Lokmanya Nagar from 8:00 pm to 8:10 pm. This unique initiative — switching off all lights to register their protest — has generated curiosity among residents. It has been unanimously agreed that the protest will be peaceful and disciplined. Citizens have expressed their resolve that the legal battle will continue along with the street protest.

Read Also Mission Pune: Uddhav Thackeray Shifts Focus From Mumbai To Reclaim Lost Ground

The committee stated that this matter concerns the future of Lokmanya Nagar, the safety of children, and the right to housing . The unity of the citizens is their greatest strength, and with this collective force, the government will be compelled to act. Advocate Ganesh Satpute, along with all committee office-bearers and local residents, will participate in the protest with full solidarity.