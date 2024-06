Pune Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 2PM Update: BJP's Murlidhar Mohol Leads By 45,644 Votes Over Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar |

Pune is one of the keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol is leading by 45,644 votes over Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar as per the 2pm update. Currently, Mohol has 2,56,261 votes while Dhangekar has 2,10,617. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's (VBA) Vasant More is in third place with 18,399 votes.

(This is a breaking copy)