 Pune: Leopard Kills 7-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Boy Who Wandered Into Shirur Farm After Parents’ Argument
Pune: Leopard Kills 7-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Boy Who Wandered Into Shirur Farm After Parents' Argument

The child's parents, who hail from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, had moved to Shirur tehsil to work in a jaggery production unit

Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Representative Image

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Shirur taluka of Pune district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Mandavgan Pharata village when Vansh Rajkumar Singh was near a sugarcane field.

