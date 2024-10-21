Pune: Leopard Kills 7-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Boy Who Wandered Into Shirur Farm After Parents’ Argument

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Shirur taluka of Pune district, an official said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Friday in Mandavgan Pharata village when Vansh Rajkumar Singh was near a sugarcane field.
The child's parents, who hail from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, had moved to Shirur tehsil to work in a jaggery production unit, the official said.
"On Friday night, Vansh left the house after his parents got into a fight. He walked towards a sugarcane field where a leopard fatally attacked him. The factory manager informed the police about the attack," said the forest official.
