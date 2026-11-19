Pune: Legal Aid Camp Held At Uruli Kanchan Gram Panchayat | Sourced

Pune: A legal aid camp was organised at the Uruli Kanchan Gram Panchayat office to raise awareness among citizens about their legal rights, entitlements and access to justice.

The camp was a joint initiative of the School of Law at MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), Uruli Kanchan Gram Panchayat and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

During the camp, legal experts and professionals provided guidance on various legal provisions, fundamental rights, procedures for seeking justice and assistance available through the Legal Services Authority.

Local residents also raised personal and community-level legal issues, which advocates addressed by providing legal advice and guidance. The initiative helped citizens understand the legal remedies and procedures available to address their concerns.

Those present at the programme included Uruli Kanchan Sarpanch Milind T Jagtap, District Planning Committee member and Director of Yashwant Cooperative Sugar Factory Santosh Abasaheb Kanchan Patil, Gram Vikas Adhikari Patil, Land Measurement Officer Satish Kudale, Haveli Taluka Nationalist Congress Party VJNT Cell President Dilip Gadekar, former Gram Panchayat member Rajendra Tilekar, Acting Dean of the School of Law Dr Govind Rajpal and Professor Aditya Kedari.

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Students from MIT-ADT University's School of Law also participated in the initiative.

The camp was organised under the inspiration of MIT-ADT University's Executive President and Pro-Chancellor Prof Dr Mangesh Karad and under the guidance of Sarpanch Jagtap.

The programme highlighted the importance of extending legal awareness and guidance initiatives to rural communities to ensure that citizens are better informed about their rights and available legal remedies.

Residents expressed gratitude to Prof Dr Mangesh Karad and Sarpanch Jagtap for facilitating the initiative.