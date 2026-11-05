Pune: Koregaon Park Pub Booked For Selling Liquor Till 4 am, Owner Among Seven Suspects | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: Koregaon Park police have registered a case against the owner of Hotel Plunge, its manager and five others for allegedly selling liquor beyond permitted hours and playing loud music until 4 am, causing inconvenience to residents of the area.

The suspects have been identified as Jitesh Mehta, owner of Hotel Plunge; Sunil Pawar, the pub's manager; Viraj, Shubham Achari, Rahul Singh, DJ Omkar and DJ Shreyas. The other suspects are associated with the pub as DJs and staff.

Assistant Police Inspector Jitendra Khairnar lodged a complaint at the Koregaon Park police station in this regard.

According to the police, Hotel Plunge, a pub and bar, operates on the third floor of Jeweller Tower in Koregaon Park. As per government regulations, establishments are permitted to sell liquor only until 1.30 am.

However, the pub allegedly continued serving liquor until 4 am on Nov 1. Loud music was also being played at high volume, disturbing residents in the surrounding area.

After residents alerted the police control room about the disturbance, a team from the Koregaon Park police station rushed to the premises. Upon reaching the spot, police found the loudspeakers still operational and several people consuming liquor.

Police subsequently seized the loudspeakers and equipment from the billing section at the counter. A case was registered against the pub owner and the other suspects for allegedly violating the prescribed operating hours and causing a public nuisance.