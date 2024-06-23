Pune: KJ Educational Institutes Secure Placements for 878 Students, Two Earn 36 Lakh Packages |

KJ Educational Institutes (KJEI) celebrated the placement of 878 students in prestigious national and international companies, maintaining their perfect track record of 100% placement in technical, civil, and electrical engineering disciplines.

Among them, two students secured impressive annual packages of 36 lakhs, while ten others received packages of 16 lakhs. Additionally, more than 470 students secured packages ranging from 4 to 7 lakhs per annum.

Students from Trinity Academy of Engineering, Trinity College of Engineering, and KJ College of Engineering & Research found placements in renowned companies like IBM, Atos, TCS, and many others across various sectors including technology, automotive, and construction.

Congratulating the achievers, Founder President Kalyan Jadhav, Campus Director Maj Gen (Retd) Sameer Kalla, and other key figures from the institute emphasised their commitment to nurturing talent from rural areas. They highlighted initiatives such as free training in communication skills and intelligence development, aimed at enhancing students' employability.

The institute's placement team collaborated with multinational companies over the past three years, facilitating skill development through programs at the Center of Excellence. Certifications from SAP, Edunet, and other leading entities further bolstered students' credentials in AI, Machine Learning, Robotics, and other advanced technologies.

Kalyan Jadhav emphasised the institute's 'A Plus' NAAC accreditation, underscoring its role in attracting top-tier companies for campus placements. He highlighted the blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills in fields like AI, Automation, Networking, and Cloud Computing, which equip students to excel in diverse industry roles.

The success reaffirms KJ Educational Institutes' position as a leader in engineering education, consistently preparing students for promising careers in the global job market.