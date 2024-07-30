Pune: Kharadi's Tuscan Parkland Society Faces Safety Risks Due To Misaligned Road Construction | Sourced

The residents of Tuscan Parkland society in Kharadi are irked by the poor infrastructure. They are facing issues with taking their vehicles outside the society as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has excavated the land 10ft deep to construct a road. The society gate and the proposed road are not aligned and levelled at equal height, which is causing trouble for the residents to take their vehicles outside.

The new road is 10ft below the society gate, and even after filling the road with concrete, the level will rise only to 7ft, which will not align the road and society gate. The residents raised their concerns with the civic body, but their issue remains unsolved, and the complaint window from the PMC is being closed, claimed the residents.

The chairman of the society said, “We raised a complaint with PMC regarding the issue on May 5, 2024, and the PMC closed the complaint window without resolving our issues. The solution that they provide is not in our favour but it is favouring the contractor who’s building the road on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.”

He added, “The society has nearly 550 flats, all 3BHKs, which accommodate around 2,000 residents. The lives of residents are at risk as these roads not only cause inconvenience in moving our vehicles, but in the future, these roads will become a blind spot and an accident-prone zone, and the lives of the residents will be in grave danger. The roads constructed down the society will become sloppy and slippery during monsoons, causing many accidents. We have been constantly reaching out to authorities, but our issue is falling on deaf ears.”

Another resident, who didn’t wish to be named due to fear that the builders and influential people involved in the project will put him in trouble, stated, “I live in the neighbouring area of Tuscan Parkland society, and an IT hub named ‘Panchshil Business Hub’ is being constructed there. Earlier, our roads were levelled to the society gate, but now PMC has given the contractor the task of constructing a new road on the PPP model. The contractor has excavated 10ft of land below the society gate to construct the road. But we are facing problems moving our vehicles due to the road design issues. The PMC has assured us that they will construct a ramp within the society, but that is not a solution. Our society was built earlier; they should have planned better. Their design plans have flaws, and the new roads are accident-prone zones. The safety of the residents is being neglected by the PMC.”