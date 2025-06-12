 Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Panshet reservoir is at 41.47%, while Temghar stands at 1.46%. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 22.04% capacity.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams |

The Khadakwasla dam, one of Pune's key water sources, has reached a promising 46.32% storage as of June 12, bringing slight relief amid ongoing water concerns. This comes as the collective water stock in the four major dams supplying water to Pune—Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Warasgaon—stands at 18.04%, higher than the 13.78% recorded on the same date last year.

Water levels are expected to increase now with more rains.

Panshet reservoir is at 41.47%, while Temghar stands at 1.46%. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 22.04% capacity.

While Pavana's water level lies at 26.35% and Kasarsai at 33.44%, Mulshi stands at 18.58%.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Read Also
SHOCKING! Pune Doctor Dies Of Breathing Difficulties While Trekking In Himachal Pradesh's Buran...
article-image

Meanwhile, the monsoon has resumed in Maharashtra after a brief pause, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rainfall across the state throughout the week. We take a closer look at the weather forecast for Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad from June 13 to 16.

Pune:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s Air Turns Hazardous For 60% Of Last 90 Days; Experts Cite Rising Health Concerns

Pune’s Air Turns Hazardous For 60% Of Last 90 Days; Experts Cite Rising Health Concerns

After Row Over Sarasbaug Closure On Basi Eid, PMC Defends Move Citing Law And Order Concerns

After Row Over Sarasbaug Closure On Basi Eid, PMC Defends Move Citing Law And Order Concerns

Pune Faces Garbage Crisis As Key Waste Plants Shut Down: 'Cleanliness Is A Right, Not A Favour'...

Pune Faces Garbage Crisis As Key Waste Plants Shut Down: 'Cleanliness Is A Right, Not A Favour'...

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists

Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists