Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams |

The Khadakwasla dam, one of Pune's key water sources, has reached a promising 46.32% storage as of June 12, bringing slight relief amid ongoing water concerns. This comes as the collective water stock in the four major dams supplying water to Pune—Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Warasgaon—stands at 18.04%, higher than the 13.78% recorded on the same date last year.

Water levels are expected to increase now with more rains.

Panshet reservoir is at 41.47%, while Temghar stands at 1.46%. Additionally, the Warasgaon dam stands at 22.04% capacity.

While Pavana's water level lies at 26.35% and Kasarsai at 33.44%, Mulshi stands at 18.58%.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the monsoon has resumed in Maharashtra after a brief pause, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rainfall across the state throughout the week. We take a closer look at the weather forecast for Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad from June 13 to 16.

Pune:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain.