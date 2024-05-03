 Pune: Katraj Zoo Introduces Cooling Measures For Animals Amid Rising Temperatures
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Katraj Zoo Introduces Cooling Measures For Animals Amid Rising Temperatures

Pune: Katraj Zoo Introduces Cooling Measures For Animals Amid Rising Temperatures

Single-use plastic has been banned in the zoo

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Katraj Zoo Introduces Cooling Measures For Animals Amid Rising Temperatures | Ankit Shukla

As the temperature continues to soar in Pune, several provisions have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj to help animals beat the heat, including the use of sprinkles, foggers, coolers, ponds, etc.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dr Suchitra Patil, Deputy Director of the zoo, said, "We have taken major steps to rescue the animals from heatstroke. For lions and tigers, coolers, foggers, and sprinklers have been set up in their resting areas. Swimming pools have been provided for elephants, and watermelons and muskmelons have been added to their meals."

Read Also
Pune News: Man Sets Mother-In-Law’s Scooter On Fire, 14 Nearby Two-Wheelers Gutted
article-image

Additionally, Patil mentioned that they have banned single-use plastic in the zoo. "We request visitors to follow the rules," she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beed Lok Sabha Seat: Maratha Agitation Cases, Dhangar Quota, Delayed Rail Line Key Issues

Beed Lok Sabha Seat: Maratha Agitation Cases, Dhangar Quota, Delayed Rail Line Key Issues

Pune: Katraj Zoo Introduces Cooling Measures For Animals Amid Rising Temperatures

Pune: Katraj Zoo Introduces Cooling Measures For Animals Amid Rising Temperatures

Pune Video: Proud Indian, Says Anupam Kher As He Visits National Defence Academy In Khadakwasla

Pune Video: Proud Indian, Says Anupam Kher As He Visits National Defence Academy In Khadakwasla

Pune: Traffic Route Changes to Ease Congestion Between Veer Chaphekar Chowk and Shimla Office Amid...

Pune: Traffic Route Changes to Ease Congestion Between Veer Chaphekar Chowk and Shimla Office Amid...

Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Bhabhi-Nanad Battle For Uncle-Nephew Supremacy

Baramati Lok Sabha Seat: Bhabhi-Nanad Battle For Uncle-Nephew Supremacy