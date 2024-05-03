Pune: Katraj Zoo Introduces Cooling Measures For Animals Amid Rising Temperatures | Ankit Shukla

As the temperature continues to soar in Pune, several provisions have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj to help animals beat the heat, including the use of sprinkles, foggers, coolers, ponds, etc.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dr Suchitra Patil, Deputy Director of the zoo, said, "We have taken major steps to rescue the animals from heatstroke. For lions and tigers, coolers, foggers, and sprinklers have been set up in their resting areas. Swimming pools have been provided for elephants, and watermelons and muskmelons have been added to their meals."

Additionally, Patil mentioned that they have banned single-use plastic in the zoo. "We request visitors to follow the rules," she added.