Pune: Katraj-Kondhwa Road Project Gains Momentum As PMC Takes Possession Of 84 Properties | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up efforts to complete the long-pending Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project, with civic officials taking possession of 84 properties required for the first phase of the work. Officials said acquisition of the remaining 25 properties is expected to be completed soon.



The road widening project, initiated in 2017, aims to expand the busy 3.5-km stretch between Katraj and Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa, a route known for heavy traffic congestion and daily bottlenecks.



Initially, the PMC had planned to develop an 84-metre-wide road and floated tenders accordingly. However, the project was delayed for several years due to difficulties in acquiring the land needed for the widening work.

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Considering the increasing traffic pressure in the area, the civic administration later revised the proposal and decided to begin the project with a 50-metre-wide road in the first phase.



According to officials, acquiring smaller land parcels through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and Floor Space Index (FSI) mechanisms became technically challenging. At the same time, many property owners insisted on monetary compensation instead of development rights, leading the PMC to adopt a cash compensation model for land acquisition.

The project has seen renewed momentum after PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram directed concerned departments to expedite the pending work.



Once completed, the widened road is expected to significantly ease traffic movement and improve connectivity between Katraj and Kondhwa.