 Pune Journalist, Female Colleague Arrested For Extorting Pan Masala Stall Owner
The journalist allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh and haftas of ₹10,000 per month

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Pune Journalist, Female Colleague Arrested For Extorting Pan Masala Stall Owner

A journalist and his female colleague have been arrested for extorting money from a pan masala stall owner who was allegedly selling illegal gutka, a police official said on Monday.

According to the official, the journalist identified as Satish Rathore (42), reportedly makes videos and posts them on YouTube. On Friday (October 11) at Gunjan Chowk in Yerawada, Rathore and his female colleague confronted a pan masala stall owner, Subhash Chandra Maurya, at his stall named Bhola Pan Tapri for allegedly selling banned gutka.

Maurya alleged that the duo demanded money and later forcefully extorted ₹30,000 from his pocket during the altercation.

Allegedly, Rathore demanded ₹2 lakh from Maurya's brother Shivprasad and haftas of ₹10,000 per month, threatening that if they wanted to run the stall in the future they would have to pay the amount. The argument turned into a physical altercation. Accordingly, a case of extortion was filed against the duo at the Yerwada Police Station.

Pallavi Mehar, Police Inspector (Crime), Yerwada Police Station said, "The accused have been placed under two days police custody remand till October 15. Accordingly, action will be taken. The investigation is underway." 

