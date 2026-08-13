Pune Journalist Booked For Demanding ₹10 Lakh From Railway Police Inspector | AI generated

Pune: Shivajinagar police have registered an extortion case against a journalist for allegedly demanding ₹10 lakh from a Railway Police inspector and threatening to publish a defamatory news report if the money was not paid.

The accused has been identified as Muzammil Shaikh, reportedly the editor-in-chief and director of the digital news channel Times of Maharashtra. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by a Reserve Police Inspector attached to the Railway Police.

According to police, the Railway Police headquarters in Shivajinagar regularly conducts drill practices. Shaikh allegedly obtained information about one such drill from personnel at the headquarters. He subsequently contacted the complainant and allegedly called him to Hotel Pride in Shivajinagar on August 4.

Police said Shaikh allegedly showed the inspector a partially visible photograph and threatened to publish a news report based on it. He allegedly told the officer that the report would lead to departmental action and could cost him his job.

The journalist allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh from the inspector, attempting to pressure him into paying the amount. However, the officer refused to comply with the demand.

Following the refusal, Shaikh allegedly sent a headline through WhatsApp indicating that a report against the inspector would be published. Police said the accused continued to pressure the complainant to pay the money. When the inspector still refused, Shaikh allegedly published a report containing false allegations against him and attempted to use the report to put pressure on authorities to initiate action against the officer.

Based on the complaint, Shivajinagar police registered a case under Sections 308(2), 224, 351(2) and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant Police Inspector SS Jadhav is conducting further investigation into the case.