Pune: JBK Shooting Foundation Shooters Win Four Medals In School Competition | Sourced

Pune: JBK Shooting Foundation shooters put up a strong performance in the school shooting competition, winning four medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.

In the school municipal-level shooting competition held from Sept 29 to Oct 2, the shooters competed in the air rifle and air pistol categories.

Air Pistol - Under-17 Boys: Rajveer Suryavanshi, gold; Under-14 Boys: Harshal Salokhe, silver

Air Rifle - Under-14 Girls: Grisha Mane, silver; Ridhima Katkar, bronze

The shooters trained under international shooters and coaches Ramesh Kusale, Tejas Kusale, Sneha Kusale and Aditi Patil. They also received guidance from Foundation President Kalpana Kusale and Abhijit Patil.