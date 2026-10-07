 Pune: JBK Shooting Foundation Shooters Win Four Medals In School Competition
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Pune: JBK Shooting Foundation Shooters Win Four Medals In School Competition

JBK Shooting Foundation shooters put up a strong performance in the school shooting competition, winning four medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Pune: JBK Shooting Foundation Shooters Win Four Medals In School Competition
Pune: JBK Shooting Foundation Shooters Win Four Medals In School Competition | Sourced

Pune: JBK Shooting Foundation shooters put up a strong performance in the school shooting competition, winning four medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.

In the school municipal-level shooting competition held from Sept 29 to Oct 2, the shooters competed in the air rifle and air pistol categories.

Air Pistol - Under-17 Boys: Rajveer Suryavanshi, gold; Under-14 Boys: Harshal Salokhe, silver

Air Rifle - Under-14 Girls: Grisha Mane, silver; Ridhima Katkar, bronze

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The shooters trained under international shooters and coaches Ramesh Kusale, Tejas Kusale, Sneha Kusale and Aditi Patil. They also received guidance from Foundation President Kalpana Kusale and Abhijit Patil.

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