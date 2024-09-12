Pune: Jaya Kishori Performs Aarti at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal |

Famous spiritual teacher and bhajan singer Jaya Kishori visited Hindustan’s first Ganpati mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, on Tuesday (September 10) and performed the ‘Aarti’. Celebration Chief and Trustee Punit Balan, along with devotees, were present for the occasion.

Thousands of devotees and dignitaries from various walks of life are flocking to see their favorite deity, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati. The evening Aarti is held at 8 pm. This year, the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust has invited leaders from the spiritual and religious fields to perform the ‘Aarti’.

On Tuesday, Jaya Kishori performed the Aarti for Bappa. Trustee Punit Balan welcomed her with a replica of ‘Modak’.

Kishori expressed her gratitude to the Trust for the honor of performing the Aarti and enjoyed the Dhol-Tasha beats, which captivated her thoroughly.