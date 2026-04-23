Pune: Jay Pawar vs Yugendra Pawar? 2029 Battle Speculation Gains Ground After Rohit Pawar Hints At Possible Family Face-Off | Sourced

Pune: Amid voting for the Baramati bypoll on Thursday, fresh political buzz emerged around a possible “Pawar vs Pawar” contest in the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly elections, with names like Jay Pawar and Yugendra Pawar being discussed.

The speculation gained momentum after Jay Pawar said there is a growing demand from party workers and people for him to contest in 2029. However, he added that he currently prefers to work as a party worker rather than seek a ticket.

Reacting to this, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar said that leaders must listen to the wishes of workers and the party. He pointed out that the two factions are in different parties, and future decisions will depend on party leadership. Rohit Pawar indicated that if Jay Pawar contests in 2029, then Yugendra Pawar could be fielded from his side, setting up a direct family contest once again.

He said such “Pawar vs Pawar” battles have already been seen in past Lok Sabha and Assembly elections of 2024 and cannot be ruled out in the future. However, he added that people do not want such contests, even though some political forces may be trying to create them to weaken the Pawar family’s influence.

Rohit Pawar also stressed that while there is a public sentiment for the family to stay united -- a wish he said was also expressed by the late Ajit Pawar -- political realities make such unity difficult. He noted that his faction is in the opposition, and it is not easy for leaders in power to leave their positions, considering party workers and MLAs.

Ajit Pawar’s Brother Reacts

Meanwhile, Shriniwas Pawar -- brother of the late Ajit Pawar -- offered a cautious response to the statements. He said both Jay and Rohit belong to a younger generation and are entitled to their opinions. He indicated that Jay Pawar’s political interest may have grown after seeing public support and added that there is nothing wrong if he chooses to enter politics.

Shriniwas Pawar suggested that Sunetra Pawar may step aside in 2029, making way for Jay Pawar, though he clarified that it is too early to predict. On the possibility of a Jay versus Yugendra contest, he said the political situation, alliances, or party equations three years from now cannot be predicted.

‘No Time To Discuss These Things’

He further stated that final decisions on candidates would depend on party leadership, especially senior leader Sharad Pawar, and that the new generation will take its own calls.

Shriniwas Pawar also questioned the timing of such discussions, saying there was no need to raise 2029 scenarios on the day of voting, which he described as important for paying tribute to Ajit Pawar. He added that if leaders believe people do not want a family contest, then the Pawars should sit together and take a collective decision instead of making public statements.

The developments have added a new political dimension to the Baramati bypoll, with early signs of a possible high-stakes family contest shaping up for 2029.