Pune: IUCAA Opens Doors To Public On National Science Day - PHOTOS INSIDE |

As I strolled through the gates of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on the occasion of National Science Day on Wednesday (February 28), the campus, usually serene, was alive with energy and enthusiasm. The day holds significance as it commemorates the achievements of Dr CV Raman, the eminent Indian physicist and Nobel laureate. On this day, IUCAA, alongside many other esteemed institutions, welcomed the public to partake in the celebration of science and discovery.

The scene unfolding before me was one of bustling activity and curious exploration. Groups of school students, wide-eyed with wonder, wandered amidst the campus, their excitement palpable. Against the backdrop of statues honouring legendary astronomers such as Aryabhatta, Galileo Galilei, Isaac Newton, and Albert Einstein, these young minds embarked on a journey of discovery.

Volunteers, eager to share their knowledge, captivated the students with demonstrations of various astronomical instruments. From telescopes to models of celestial bodies, each exhibit offered a glimpse into the mysteries of the cosmos. Meanwhile, teachers valiantly attempted to maintain order amidst the exuberant chaos, ensuring that every student had the opportunity to engage with the wonders of science.

For me, the fascination with the cosmos traces back to my late grandfather, whose simple paper chart called 'Rutagrachakra' provided my first introduction to the night sky. He also had a telescope, which offered glimpses of the moon's craters and Jupiter's Galilean moons, igniting a lifelong passion for exploration.

As a child, I dreamed of becoming an astronaut, inspired by visits to planetariums and the pages of children's books on astronomy. However, as I grew older, I realised the challenges that lay ahead. Pursuing a career in astronomy necessitated a strong foundation in mathematics and physics—subjects that proved to be formidable adversaries.

Even a letter to Dr Jayant Narlikar, a distinguished astrophysicist and co-founder of IUCAA, confirmed the necessity of these subjects. Yet, despite the daunting obstacles, my passion for the stars remained undiminished. And so, on this day, I found myself at IUCAA, not as an astronaut but as a journalist, tasked with capturing the essence of the event with my words.

Within the halls of IUCAA, models of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 stood as testaments to India's advancements in space exploration. These intricate displays showcased the cutting-edge technologies and scientific endeavours that are propelling humanity's quest to unlock the secrets of the universe.

Lectures held in Chandrashekhar Hall delved deeper into the realm of astrophysics, offering insights into groundbreaking research and discoveries. As I absorbed the wealth of knowledge and innovation surrounding me, I couldn't help but marvel at the boundless potential of human curiosity and ingenuity.