Pune: ‘It Was Rohit Pawar’s Personal Opinion’, Says Yugendra Pawar As He Rejects ‘Pawar Vs Pawar’ Talk For 2029 Elections | X/@YSPawarSpeaks

Pune: In a key political development during the Baramati bypoll, Yugendra Pawar has firmly stated that he does not want a “Pawar vs Pawar” contest in the 2029 Assembly elections, calling such a situation undesirable despite recent speculation.

Speaking after voting, Yugendra Pawar said it was painful that members of the Pawar family had to contest against each other in previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He stated that the family has now come together and clearly stated that neither he nor his side wants a repeat of such a contest in the future.

His statement comes in response to remarks made by Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, who suggested that a direct contest between Jay Pawar and Yugendra Pawar could take place in Baramati in 2029. Yugendra dismissed this as Rohit Pawar’s personal opinion and reiterated that the family should avoid internal political battles.

The Baramati by-election, held following the death of Ajit Pawar, saw a rare show of unity from the Pawar family since the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split in 2023. Sunetra Pawar cast her vote early and appealed to voters to participate, while senior leader Sharad Pawar, though absent due to health reasons, urged people to support her.

Despite this unity, the 2029 election narrative has already surfaced. Rohit Pawar had said that if Jay Pawar is fielded, Yugendra Pawar could be the candidate from his faction, hinting at a possible repeat of family rivalry.

Meanwhile, Shriniwas Pawar -- brother of the late Ajit Pawar -- also criticised the timing of such statements, saying discussions about 2029 were unnecessary on the day of voting. He stressed that the focus should remain on the current election and paying tribute to Ajit Pawar.

Yugendra Pawar’s remarks now signal a clear attempt to distance himself from any future intra-family contest, even as political speculation around Baramati’s 2029 battle continues.