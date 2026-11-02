Pune: Isha Volunteers Hold Kailasha Vadyam Offering At Jejuri's Khandoba Temple | Sourced

Pune: A musical offering dedicated to Lord Shiva, known as Kailasha Vadyam, was organised at the Shri Khandoba Temple in Jejuri on Sunday by volunteers of Isha Foundation. The event featured a procession carrying an idol of Adiyogi Shiva, decorated with turmeric, giving it a golden appearance.

A similar programme was held earlier in the day at the Shri Someshwar Temple in Pune. Both events witnessed the participation of volunteers and devotees.

Kailasha Vadyam is described by Isha Foundation as music associated with Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Adiyogi Shiva. The offering uses traditional musical instruments to recreate the devotional atmosphere associated with Kailash. The organisation says the practice is intended to help participants connect with the spiritual significance of Shiva.

Speaking about the programme at Jejuri, Vishwas Govind Panse, president of Shri Martand Dev Sansthan, said the event brought together cultural traditions from southern and western India.

"Through Isha's offering of Kailasha Vadyam, we witnessed a beautiful coming together of the cultures of South and West India. The way Isha's volunteers came together and offered Kailasha Vadyam was truly beautiful," he said.

The Maharashtra tour of Kailasha Vadyam began on Oct 28 with an offering at Mumbai's Shri Babulnath Temple. It was subsequently held at the Shri Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on Oct 31, as part of programmes associated with the inauguration of the Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The final events in the state were organised at the Someshwar and Khandoba temples on Nov 1.

During the programmes, devotees also received Rudraksha beads and Vibhuti as prasad.

Isha Foundation said the Kailasha Vadyam offering can be organised free of charge at Shiva temples across the country. Temples interested in hosting the programme can contact the organisation on 83000 83111 or email info@shivanga.org.