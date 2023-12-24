Pune: Indo-Korean Center Celebrated 50 Years Of India & Korea Diplomatic Relations |

Korea-India bilateral relationship boasts of longstanding historical and cultural ties, spanning over two millennia. The two countries forged diplomatic relations in 1973, paving the way for a sound and steady development in bilateral relations across a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, and culture.

Cultural exchanges between India and South Korea have strengthened over the years. Efforts to promote people-to-people contact and understanding have included events, festivals, and educational exchanges. Nami Island Arts & Education (NAE), situated on Nami Island, is a renowned destination with an abundance of natural flora and fauna in Korea, is known for hosting international cultural festivals and engaging in various international arts and cultural exchange activities with wide network of institutions across different countries including India being a prominent partner. NAE is dedicated to offering experiences that enhance cultural sensitivity by fostering interactions with nature.

To mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and India, this year's Korea-India Artist Camp was held in September for ten days on Nami Island in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province. Ten artists from both countries gathered in Nami Island, Korea, and stayed back to complete their paintings under the theme "Tagore and Nature- A River" to promote bilateral cultural exchange and artistic collaboration. These paintings are now brought to Indo Korean center King Sejong Institute Pune (IKC KSI Pune), for the art exhibition.

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony held

On that momentous occasion which had captivated art enthusiasts and cultural enthusiasts alike, the Indo-Korean Center (IKC) and NAE proudly announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony along with the opening of the art exhibition held recently.

Adding a unique dimension to the event, talented dancers learning the Korean language from IKC KSI Pune graced the stage, breathing life into the paintings through an enchanting performance. Further enriching the experience, students from the IKC KSI Pune took the stage with articulate presentations on the Korean language regarding ‘Our role in the development of the Korea-India relationship’. Approximately 200 people attended the event.

Also, students of IKC KSI Pune presented their dance performances against iconic backdrops of Shaniwar Wada and also in vibrant Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar as an opening performance of the ‘Eldorado’ dance drama. The students showcased the rich tapestry of Indo-Korean cultural fusion through a series of captivating performances.