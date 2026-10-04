Pune: IndiGo Flight From Pune To Hyderabad Suffers Bird Strike, Aircraft Sustains Minor Damage | X / @sirajnoorani

Pune: An IndiGo flight operating from Pune to Hyderabad suffered a bird hit while approaching Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Sunday. The aircraft landed safely, following which airport authorities carried out precautionary checks.

The flight, 6E 352, was travelling from Pune to Hyderabad when the bird strike occurred during its approach to the airport. Despite the incident, the aircraft completed its landing safely.

Following the bird strike, airport authorities conducted an inspection of the runway as a precautionary measure to ensure that there were no further safety concerns.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate another service to Chandigarh after arriving in Hyderabad. However, the onward flight was cancelled after airport personnel found minor damage to the front portion of the aircraft caused by the bird strike.

The incident affected the aircraft's subsequent operation, while further details regarding the extent of the damage are awaited.