Pune: Indiana Group's Prashant Hingorani Receives Udyog Ratna Award |

"Coming from a small town like Jejuri, Prashant Hingorani has elevated his business from a modest beginning to a global scale through sheer determination and hard work. Today, his company stands as a major player in the international market, a source of pride for us all," stated Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, while honouring industrialist and MD of Indiana Group, Prashant Hingorani, with the Udyog Ratna award from the Maharashtra government. The award, presented by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), includes a shawl, citation, and memento.

In response to the accolade, Hingorani expressed, "Indiana Group established its inaugural plant in Jejuri in 1990. Since then, we have propelled Jejuri onto the manufacturing map of India through our commitment to excellent quality and relentless hard work. 'Made in Jejuri' products are now exported worldwide, including to the United States and Europe. I accept this award humbly, seeing it as recognition of my contributions to the industrial sector."

Discussing his industry, Hingorani elaborated, "Indiana Group, founded in 1990, has emerged as a key supplier in the infrastructure sector. Our focus spans projects in oil and gas, energy, petrochemicals, refineries, steel processing, and other primary sectors. Our verticals include high-quality steel structures, electro-forged gratings, cable tray and support systems, safety handrails, and various fabricated structures for bulk material handling systems."

He emphasised Indiana's commitment to excellence and positive societal impact, stating, "We prioritise maintaining the highest quality in our products and services to positively influence society and the environment. Through numerous CSR initiatives, particularly in Jejuri, we address key areas such as clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and education. Indiana Group has constructed toilets for girls' schools, donated solar lamps, provided ambulances, and installed tree guards."

Furthermore, during his acceptance speech, Hingorani pledged ₹2 lakh towards cancer vaccine research.