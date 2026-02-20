Pune: Indian Army Officer Develops First In-House Multi-Utility Unmanned Ground Vehicle | Sourced

In a significant milestone for the Indian Army’s push towards self-reliance and innovation, Major Rajprasad RS of the Corps of Engineers (7 Engineer Regiment) has developed India’s first in-house Multi-Utility Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), “Sapperscout RP Ver 2.0.”

The UGV was showcased at the “JAI se VIJAY Seminar” hosted by HQ Southern Command in Pune. It was also featured earlier this year as part of the UGV Contingent during the Army Day Parade in Jaipur, highlighting its growing prominence within the Army’s modernisation roadmap.

Major Rajprasad, a Service Innovator, has developed 12 innovations so far, four of which have been inducted into the Indian Army over the past two years. The Sapperscout RP Ver 2.0 marks a major achievement as the first indigenously designed and developed multi-utility UGV built entirely in-house for diverse operational roles.

The Sapperscout RP Ver 2.0 has been designed as an all-terrain, six-wheeled, independently driven platform with articulated suspension. It is equipped with environmental sensing and obstacle detection systems, enabling it to operate effectively across varied terrains, including deserts and high-altitude regions. The UGV is capable of performing multiple battlefield functions such as mine detection, payload carriage, reconnaissance and surveillance, vehicle-based mine scattering, and casualty evacuation. Its modular architecture allows it to be configured for mounting various payloads, including weapon systems and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS).

In the evolving landscape of multi-domain and mosaic warfare, the Sapperscout RP Ver 2.0 is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Army’s Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capabilities alongside conventional ground and mechanised forces. The platform can support remote target engagement, flank protection, reconnaissance missions, ammunition and fuel replenishment, and the establishment of C-UAS grids. It is also expected to strengthen logistical support across arms and services, acting as a force multiplier in operational environments.

The JAI Seminar 2026 underscored the themes of Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation in strengthening India’s defence preparedness. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, emphasised the importance of indigenous capability development in achieving the national vision of “Viksit Bharat” and advancing the motto “Jai se Vijay.”

The Sapperscout RP Ver 2.0 is expected to be inducted into service in the near future. Earlier, two of Major Rajprasad’s innovations, ‘Vidyut Rakshak,’ an IoT-enabled generator monitoring, protection and control system, and ‘Agniastra,’ a multi-target portable detonation system, were successfully inducted into the Indian Army. The development of Sapperscout RP Ver 2.0 marks another step forward in strengthening India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and enhancing operational capabilities through home-grown technological innovation.