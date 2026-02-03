 Pune: Indefinite Protest At SPPU Over Alleged Corruption In Assistant Professor Recruitment
The protest started on January 3, 2026, at 11 am near the university’s main building. Hanumant Dhondiba, one of the candidates, has accused the university administration of approving recruitment processes that did not follow government rules

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Pune: Indefinite Protest At SPPU Over Alleged Corruption In Assistant Professor Recruitment

Pune: Aspirants for the Assistant Professor recruitment have begun an indefinite sit-in protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), alleging corruption in the recruitment of permanent Assistant Professor posts in aided affiliated colleges.

The protest started on January 3, 2026, at 11 am near the university’s main building. Hanumant Dhondiba, one of the candidates, has accused the university administration of approving recruitment processes that did not follow government rules.

The protesters alleged that during interviews conducted by a college run by the Maharashtra Education Society, the mandatory representative for persons with disabilities was not present on the selection committee, as required.

Although the college reportedly informed the university about this issue in writing, the recruitment process was still approved. The protesters have demanded action against senior university officials for allowing the process to go ahead.

According to the protesters,since the selection committee could not reach a consensus on suitable candidates, the college had asked the university to cancel the process and form a new committee. However, the university allegedly approved the same selection report after nine months and granted teacher approvals. The protesters have demanded an inquiry and strict action in this matter.


In addition, the protesters have demanded a review of all permanent teacher approvals given to aided affiliated colleges since 2024, and cancellation of approvals found to be incorrect.


Speaking to FPJ, Hanumant Dhondiba said, “There has been serious corruption in the approval of permanent Assistant Professor posts. Government rules and evaluation norms were not followed. We will continue this protest until the faulty recruitment processes are cancelled and action is taken against those responsible.”


Rahul Sasane (Head of  University Students Struggle Action Committee, Maharashtra State) highlighted that action against corruption in the permanent Assistant Professor recruitment process should be taken. The recruitment of teaching staff in the university and its affiliated colleges must be conducted in a transparent manner. Any recruitment process in which corruption has taken place should be cancelled, and strict action should be taken against those responsible.

Pune: Indefinite Protest At SPPU Over Alleged Corruption In Assistant Professor Recruitment
