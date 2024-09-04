 Pune Implements 24/7 Heavy Vehicle Ban on Key Roads During Ganeshotsav for Enhanced Safety
The restrictions aim to prevent potential hazards posed by heavy vehicles and ensure a secure environment for festival-goers.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Pune traffic police have imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles across key roads in the city to enhance public safety and manage traffic.

The following roads in Pune will be impacted by the newly implemented traffic restrictions:

Shastri Road (from Senadatta Chowki to Alka Chowk), Tilak Road (from Jedhe Chowk to Alka Chowk), Kumthekar Road (from Shanipar to Alka Chowk), Laxmi Road (from Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Chowk), Kelkar Road (from Futka Buruj to Alka Chowk), Bajirao Road (from Puram Chowk to Gadgil Statue), Shivaji Road (from Gadgil Statue to Jedhe Chowk), Karve Road (from Nal Stop Chowk to Khandujibaba Chowk), Fergusson College Road (from Khandujibaba Chowk to Veer Chapekar Chowk), Jangli Maharaj Road (from S.G. Barve Chowk to Khandujibaba Chowk), Sinhagad Road (from Rajaram Bridge to Savarkar Chowk), and Mudaliar/Ganesh Road (from Powerhouse to Daruwala to Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk). These routes will experience significant changes in traffic flow due to the ongoing regulations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch), Amol Zende, announced that from September 5, 2024, until September 18, 2024, heavy vehicles will be prohibited 24 hours a day on the specified roads.

However, this ban is not applicable to essential service vehicles such as fire brigades, police vehicles, ambulances, and those transporting Ganesh idols and tableaux.

