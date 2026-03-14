Pune: Illegal LPG Storage Busted In Pimpri-Chinchwad, FDA Seizes Huge Cylinder Stock | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid on an unauthorised godown linked to a Bharat Gas distribution agency in Pimpri-Chinchwad city’s Kasarwadi area and seized more than 100 domestic LPG cylinders, officials announced on Saturday. Among the seized cylinders, over 57 were found to be fully filled.

The raid was carried out following complaints from local residents who alleged that the agency was illegally stockpiling cylinders and creating an artificial shortage in the area. Acting on the complaints, an FDA team carried out a surprise inspection of the godown on Friday evening.

During the operation, officials discovered that the warehouse was operating without proper authorisation and had allegedly violated several safety norms. A large quantity of domestic LPG cylinders was found stored inside the premises.

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Police personnel from Dapodi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) were present during the raid to assist the FDA team. Officials said the process of documenting the seized stock through a panchnama continued late into the night.

The action comes at a time when several residents across the Pune District and the rest of the country have reported difficulties in getting domestic LPG cylinders. The discovery of such a large illegal stock has sparked anger among citizens, who have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Ongoing tensions and conflict in West Asia have severely disrupted international LPG supply chains. This has led to a significant shortage of commercial gas and a spike in prices (domestic cylinders recently rose by Rs 60 and commercial by Rs 115).

Officials said further investigation into the matter is underway.