 Pune: IETE Nominates Dr RD Kharadkar As West Zone Mentor
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: IETE Nominates Dr RD Kharadkar As West Zone Mentor

Pune: IETE Nominates Dr RD Kharadkar As West Zone Mentor

Dr RD Kharadkar’s new roles mark a significant recognition of his contributions to the field of technology and his dedication to promote excellence in academic standards

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune: IETE Nominates Dr RD Kharadkar As West Zone Mentor | Sourced

The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi, has appointed Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director at GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune, as the nominated Zonal Mentor (West India) & Chairman of Centre Evaluation and Advancement Committee (CEAC).

Dr Kharadkar’s new roles mark a significant recognition of his contributions to the field of technology and his dedication to promote excellence in academic standards. The appointment as Zonal Mentor (West India) highlights his leadership capabilities and initiatives of guiding IETE Centres.

Read Also
Pune: Commuters Demand Extension Of Metro Timings After District Court-Swargate Stretch Inauguration
article-image

In these capacities, Dr Kharadkar will mentor IETE centres of the Western zone of India and lead the evaluation and advancement efforts aimed to bring advancement in technologies for benefits of the stake holders including students and working professionals. His experience and leadership in the academic and research sphere will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of engineering and telecommunication domain.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman of Raisoni Education, and Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director of Raisoni Education offered their heartfelt congratulations to Dr RD Kharadkar on his appointment.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day By India
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Fastest Team 50, 100, 150, 200 & 250 In Test History Achieved On A Single Day By India
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)
Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Sept 30 To Oct 6)
Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Sept 30 To Oct 6)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 2 Arrested For Illegally Selling Country-Made Pistols Sourced From Madhya Pradesh In Shirur

Pune: 2 Arrested For Illegally Selling Country-Made Pistols Sourced From Madhya Pradesh In Shirur

Pune: Goons Posing As Cops Kidnap Scrap Dealer In Baramati; Arrested With Two Pistols

Pune: Goons Posing As Cops Kidnap Scrap Dealer In Baramati; Arrested With Two Pistols

Pune: IETE Nominates Dr RD Kharadkar As West Zone Mentor

Pune: IETE Nominates Dr RD Kharadkar As West Zone Mentor

Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed

Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed

Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported

Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported