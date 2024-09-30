Pune: IETE Nominates Dr RD Kharadkar As West Zone Mentor | Sourced

The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi, has appointed Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director at GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune, as the nominated Zonal Mentor (West India) & Chairman of Centre Evaluation and Advancement Committee (CEAC).

Dr Kharadkar’s new roles mark a significant recognition of his contributions to the field of technology and his dedication to promote excellence in academic standards. The appointment as Zonal Mentor (West India) highlights his leadership capabilities and initiatives of guiding IETE Centres.

In these capacities, Dr Kharadkar will mentor IETE centres of the Western zone of India and lead the evaluation and advancement efforts aimed to bring advancement in technologies for benefits of the stake holders including students and working professionals. His experience and leadership in the academic and research sphere will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of engineering and telecommunication domain.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman of Raisoni Education, and Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director of Raisoni Education offered their heartfelt congratulations to Dr RD Kharadkar on his appointment.