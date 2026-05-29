Pune: ICMAI Pune Chapter Celebrates 67th Foundation Day With First-Ever Family Get-Together | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Chapter of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) celebrated the institute’s 67th Foundation Day by organising its first-ever family get-together, bringing together over 200 members and their families at the CMA Bhavan in Karvenagar.



The event featured a range of recreational activities, including sketching and tattoo sessions for children, family photo booths, and podcasts capturing family members’ perspectives on the CMA profession. The initiative aimed to reinforce the message that the CMA community is more than a professional network and functions as an extended family.



Addressing the gathering, motivational speaker and Laughter Yoga Coach Makarand Tillu delivered a talk titled “Live to Laugh, Laugh to Live.” He said that laughter plays a vital role in improving both mental and physical well-being and helps reduce stress in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.





“An individual’s happiness index can grow only when people learn to laugh wholeheartedly and spread joy around them,” Tillu said, while highlighting the positive impact of humour and optimism on everyday life.



ICMAI National Vice-President CMA Neeraj Joshi said the institute’s growth over the years had been driven by dedication, collective effort, and professional excellence. He noted that an increasing number of students are opting for the CMA course, reflecting the profession’s growing relevance.



Former ICMAI president CMA Dhananjay Joshi praised the Pune Chapter’s initiative and urged members to take the message, “CMA is more than a profession; it’s a family,” across the country. CMA Dr Sanjay Bhargave emphasised that the institute’s strength lies in the emotional bonds, mutual respect, and support shared among its members.



Among those present were Pune Chapter chairman CMA Shrikant Ippalpalli, Vice-chairman CMA Rahul Chincholkar, Secretary CMA Himanshu Dave, and CMA Ameya Tikale. The Foundation Day celebrations concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.