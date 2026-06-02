Pune Hooch Tragedy: Residents Erupt In Anger As Accused Brought For Investigation | WATCH VIDEO

Pune Hooch Tragedy: Residents Erupt In Anger As Accused Brought For Investigation | Video Screengrab

Pune: Tension gripped the Phugewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday evening after a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team brought the accused in the Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad toxic liquor tragedy to the area for spot verification and investigation.

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A large number of residents gathered near the crime scene as the CID conducted the inspection. While the investigation was underway, the situation remained under control, and no untoward incident was reported.

However, trouble began after the investigation was completed and the accused were being taken back to the vehicle. Angry residents, including family members of victims who died or were affected by the tragedy, confronted the suspects and demanded answers.

The crowd's anger quickly escalated. Some people tried to rush towards the accused, while an elderly woman was also seen attempting to reach them. Amid the chaos, police and CID personnel immediately stepped in and formed a security cordon around the accused.

Details Of The Incident…

According to local discussions, some youths holding stones also attempted to move towards the suspects. Sensing that the situation could worsen, police quickly escorted the accused into the vehicle and moved them away from the area.

The prompt action of the police prevented any major incident. Several videos of the confrontation have since gone viral on social media, showing the anger of residents and the tense atmosphere that prevailed at the spot.

The incident highlights the continuing outrage among Phugewadi residents following the deadly toxic liquor tragedy. Police are closely monitoring the situation and have taken necessary precautions to maintain law and order in the area.