Pune Hooch Tragedy Could Have Been Prevented If Authorities Had Acted Earlier, Says Neelam Gorhe | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe on Sunday alleged that the deadly toxic liquor tragedy in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad could have been prevented if the police and administration had acted on earlier complaints about illegal liquor sales.

After visiting the families of the victims in Phugewadi and offering her condolences, Gorhe said local residents and public representatives had repeatedly alerted authorities about the illegal liquor trade in the area. However, she claimed that timely action was not taken.

Shiv Sena Had Raised Concerns…

She said that Shiv Sena's Phugewadi-Dapodi Branch Head, Nilesh Hake, had raised concerns about illegal liquor activities with the administration. Maval MP Shrirang Barne had also repeatedly highlighted the issue. According to Gorhe, strict action at the right time could have saved several lives.

Expressing concern over the larger issue of toxic liquor, Gorhe said the use of methanol in illicit liquor remains a serious problem across the country. She questioned how the chemical reaches illegal manufacturers and called for closer monitoring of the methanol supply chain by the police and excise departments.

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Gorhe Criticises Police…

The deputy chairperson also criticised the handling of public complaints by local police. She said complaints from citizens about illegal activities are often ignored or not taken seriously. Gorhe stressed that complaints made by local residents should be monitored directly by senior police officers and officials at the ministry level to prevent similar incidents in the future.

She assured the affected families that she would raise the matter with the chief minister and seek strict action against those responsible. Gorhe said she would push for a culpable homicide case to be registered against the accused in the tragedy.