Pune: Hinjawadi IT Professional's Fingers Bitten By Cab Driver In Fare Dispute

Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 42-year-old IT professional was seriously injured after a cab driver allegedly bit his fingers during a fare dispute in Hinjawadi on Monday afternoon. The accused has been arrested, police said.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm near Phase I of Hinjawadi IT Park. The victim had booked a Rapido cab to travel to his home in Nana Peth after work. According to police reports, the driver refused to accept the fare shown on the app and demanded payment as per the meter. This led to an argument even before the ride started.

According to media reports, police said the dispute soon turned violent. The driver allegedly attacked the man and bit two fingers of his left hand. One finger was partially severed. The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he received treatment.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Wanganekar from Hinjawadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) said the accused was arrested soon after the complaint. The victim approached the police the next day after medical treatment, and an FIR was registered.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of causing grievous hurt and intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace. The accused was produced before a court, police added.

A response from Rapido was not available at the time of publication.

This is not the first time cab drivers or auto rickshaw drivers affiliated with big transportation companies have misbehaved. This is turning into a recurring problem across the country.